Brighton’s out-on-loan frontman Deniz Undav has revealed that Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi’s energy in training either excites players or intimidates them.

The German striker joined the Premier League side in January of 2022 from Union SG and he was sent back to play with the Belgian outfit for the rest of the season.

He played last season for the Seagulls where he made 30 all-competition appearances and contributed to nine goals directly in the process.

This season he joined German outfit Stuttgart on a season-long loan deal and revealed that De Zerbi is a perfectionist during training sessions.

Undav also explained that if a player makes a mistake during training sessions, they need to restart that particular move and stressed that this quality of De Zerbi intimidates the players.

“De Zerbi pays attention to every detail, he is a perfectionist where every move has to be perfect”, Undav told German daily Bild.

“During training, if you made a bad pass, the exercise was interrupted and you had to start again.

“In this way, he brings in an energy that either excites or intimidates you as a player.”

Undav has made the most out of his loan spell in Germany as he has made eight-goal contributions in four starts so far.