West Ham United want to bring Steven Bergwijn back to the Premier League and have been in touch with his camp to express their interest.

The Hammers are looking to add to their attacking options in the January transfer window and want someone who can hit the ground running.

David Moyes has turned towards former Tottenham Hotspur forward Bergwijn, who is on the books at Dutch giants Ajax.

West Ham have now been in touch with Bergwijn’s camp, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, as they explore a move to bring him in.

It is suggested that Ajax are open to cashing in on the former Spurs man in January as it would help fund new arrivals.

Al-Etiffaq are claimed to be interested in Bergwijn, but the Dutchman is tipped not to be likely to go to Saudi Arabia.

Joining West Ham could appeal to Bergwijn, who knows the Premier League well.

At the London Stadium, Bergwijn would be reunited with his former Ajax team-mates Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez.

The Hammers however have yet to get in touch with Ajax.