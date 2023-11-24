Junior Firpo has claimed that he feels this season Leeds United have the depth in their squad to deal with the fixture congestion during the holiday period.

Leeds are sitting third in the Championship table and have already beaten Leicester City and Ipswich – the top two in the league – away from home this season.

The Whites are being backed to press for one of the automatic promotion spots and not just a place in the playoffs.

Daniel Farke is aware that the results during the Christmas period are going to be massive in dictating the outcome of their season.

Leeds will be playing four league games between 23rd December and 1st January and Firpo admitted that the short recovery time between games makes it a difficult thing for the players.

However, the Whites star believes that this season, Leeds have the squad and the cover in key positions to handle the fixture congestion.

The defender said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “Obviously, it’s kind of difficult.

“For example, on Boxing Day we are playing and two days later we play another game and that’s a short time to recover the body.

“But this year, we have a proper squad in terms of players and covering positions.”

Farke will hope most of his squad will remain fit for the holiday run of fixtures next month.