Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has stressed that the Whites like to develop their own young players and admits he views his side as promising given their age profile.

Under Farke, the Yorkshire outfit have seen a host of academy talents in the form of Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton, Archie Gray and Joe Gelhardt get opportunities in the first team this season.

17-year-old midfielder Gray has turned heads with his performances this term and he has established himself as a regular in the Leeds team.

Farke stressed that not only do Leeds place emphasis on their academy set-up, they are also focused on helping players reach the first team, and he added that they have done the same this season as well.

The Leeds manager emphasised the importance of being brave in handing young players opportunities when they are ready and pointed out that the Whites have a young squad full of promising talents.

When asked about Leeds’ academy set-up, Farke said at a press conference: “It’s important because every club speaks highly of youth, but what matters more than words is the actions.

“This club brings young players through and we’re doing the same this season.

“It’s important to be careful.

“When a player is ready to go and prepared to play at this level then you have to be brave to allow them to be on the pitch, like what we’re doing with Archie Gray.

“Our average age is young and quite promising.”

Gray has featured 17 times for Leeds in all competitions and the youngster has shown versatility by featuring as a right-back for the team on several occasions.