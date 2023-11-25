Former Championship boss Danny Cowley believes that Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is a bit of an old-school manager and he knows how to forge connections with his players.

After a series of managerial changes and a disappointing last campaign, Tottenham appointed former Celtic boss Postecoglou as their new manager.

Spurs have begun the season in an impressive manner and are currently in fourth place in the league table, with getting back into the Champions League now a realistic aim.

Cowley is impressed by the way Postecoglou is managing the Spurs squad and praised the Australian tactician’s communicative abilities.

The former Portsmouth and Huddersfield Town boss is of the opinion that Postecoglou is a bit more of an old-school manager and he praised the Tottenham boss for the way he forges connections with his players.

“You’re seeing a lot of clubs adopting that model of a director of football, which then enables a head coach to focus on the work on the grass and improving the team”, Cowley told the Daily Mirror.

“You look at the younger ones coming in but then you’ve also got the likes of Ange Postecoglou; look at what he’s doing at Spurs with that group at Premier League level.

“The way he’s stripped it back, the way he communicates and his language is fantastic.

“It just shows you that there are many different ways of having success.

“He very much is probably a little bit more old school; a little bit more around man-management and forging that connection with the player.”

Postecoglou guided Celtic to five trophies in two seasons before taking charge of Tottenham Hotspur at the beginning of the ongoing campaign.