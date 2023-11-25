Leeds United defender Junior Firpo has claimed the Whites dressing room is very different to any he has encountered given how much the players care for each other.

Firpo has been at Leeds since 2021 and was part of the team that got relegated from the Premier League last season.

He stayed at Leeds last summer despite offers to move on from Elland Road and admitted that he feels at home in the city and the club.

Firpo revealed that the dressing room at Leeds is like no other he has experienced in his career given the attitude of the players.

He admitted that for the first time in his career, he got asked by his fellow teammates about his well-being when he was recuperating from his injury, away from the rest of the squad.

The defender stressed that the players look out for each other and are happy to see each other succeed on the pitch.

Firpo said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “All the three years I have been here, the dressing room has been great.

“It’s the first team where when you are injured, everyone is looking after you, asking you every day how are you, how are you feeling, are you good, when are you back.

“Everyone is buzzing for everyone.

“We had some spells where a lot of players were injured and you feel bad for them, this is a great thing to have.

“This dressing room is so good.”

Firpo will look to play a bigger role and stay fit following his return to the team just before the international break.