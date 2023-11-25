Leeds United man Junior Firpo has conceded that he did not care whether he played well or badly when he returned to action before the international break as he just wanted to enjoy the feeling of playing football again.

Firpo was out for several months, dealing with several injury setbacks but eventually returned to action just before the international break.

He came on in the second half of Leeds’ 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road and played without any major incident.

The defender conceded that after being out for several months with an injury, the first game was always going to be hard and it would have been easy for him to overthink his performance.

He stressed that he just wanted to enjoy playing football with his team-mates again and did not care about whether he played well or badly during the game.

Firpo said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “When you have been out for such a long time, the first game is a little bit tricky.

“You always go out on the pitch thinking in your mind but this time I just wanted to enjoy the game, enjoy being out with the lads and I didn’t care about whether I played at my best or played poorly.

“Just being able to finish those minutes, come back home and sit down with my wife and say, ‘it’s done, I can play again’.”

Firpo will be looking to kick on in the coming weeks, especially with the busy festive period of fixtures now firmly looming.