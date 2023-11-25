Manchester United are carefully evaluating Juventus’ loan offer for Jadon Sancho that would see them paying the lion’s share of his wages if the winger moves to Turin in the January transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

Sancho’s relationship with Erik ten Hag has broken down and he has been banished from the first-team facilities at the club’s training base in Carrington.

The winger has been training alone in the academy and has so far refused to apologise to the Manchester United manager.

Juventus are interested in signing the winger on loan from Manchester United but have only offered to sign him on loan without an obligation to buy while covering only a third of his wages.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Premier League giants are indeed carefully studying the offer from Juventus.

Under normal circumstances, Manchester United would have likely rejected the bid as Sancho could be back next summer and they would be covering two thirds of his wages during his loan stint.

However, the complete breakdown in the player’s relationship with the manager has forced Manchester United to try and find a way to move him on in January.

A return to German side Borussia Dortmund is Sancho’s priority, but he is prepared to consider other offers as well.