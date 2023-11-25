Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome has admitted that Patrick Bamford did a bit more to create problems for the Rotherham United defenders on Friday night when he came on.

Bamford has become a squad option for Leeds this season after recovering from an injury and has been regularly coming on from the bench.

He replaced Georginio Rutter in the second half as Leeds chased a winner in their 1-1 draw against Rotherham at the New York Stadium on Friday night.

While Rutter and Joel Piroe have become the first-choice attackers at Leeds this season, Newsome stressed that Bamford made a difference with his runs behind and did a bit more to stretch the Rotherham defence, even if the game ended in a draw.

The former Leeds defender indicated that Daniel Farke must consider giving the striker giving more opportunities given his performance on Friday night.

Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I thought there was more of an impetus and bit of a difference when Patrick Bamford came on.

“He stretched the game, he tried to run in behind a few times and made it more difficult for the Rotherham players.

“Maybe that’s something that Daniel Farke has got to bear in mind.”

Leeds will hope to bounce back on Wednesday night when they host Swansea City at Elland Road.