Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has selected his team to welcome an in-form Aston Villa outfit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Postecoglou has been dealing with injury issues to a number of players and Tottenham have lost their last two league games.

The Australian boss will be keen for his side to bounce back today, but equally he will be wary of an Aston Villa side who did a league double over Spurs last season.

Cristian Romero and Yves Bissouma are both suspended for Tottenham, further depleting Postecoglou’s options.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal for Tottenham today, while in defence Postecoglou picks Pedro Porro, Emerson Royal, Ben Davies and Destiny Udogie.

In midfield, the Tottenham manager picks Rodrigo Bentancur and Giovani Lo Celso, while Dejan Kulusevski, Bryan Gil and Brennan Johnson support Heung-Min Son.

If Postecoglou wants to shake things up then he can look to his bench, where he has options that include Oliver Skipp and Eric Dier.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Aston Villa

Vicario, Porro, Royal, Davies, Udogie, Bentancur, Lo Celso, Kulusevski, Gil, Son, Johnson

Substitutes: Forster, Austin, Dorrington, Dier, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Donley, Veliz