Giovani Lo Celso looks likely to remain at Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season despite interest from Barcelona, it has been suggested in Spain.

Barcelona are looking for a midfielder to come to the club in the January transfer window and club boss Xavi sees Lo Celso as a good fit.

It has been suggested that the Argentine, who is not a first choice selection under Ange Postecoglou, would look kindly upon a move.

However, injuries at Spurs have thrust Lo Celso into the team and, according to Catalan daily Sport, everything now indicates that he will stay at the Premier League side until the end of the season.

Lo Celso looks set to receive more chances at Spurs in the coming weeks as Postecoglou wrestles with a depleted squad.

The midfielder scored Tottenham’s goal in their 2-1 loss at the hands of Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

He clocked 86 minutes in the clash before being replaced.

Lo Celso will be looking for another start next weekend at Manchester City, while Barcelona look set to have to investigate other midfield options.