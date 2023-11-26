Leicester City have checked up on Liverpool defender Jarrell Quansah as they eye signing a centre-back in the January transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Foxes returned to winning ways on Saturday when they beat Watford 2-0 at the King Power Stadium and now boast a ten-point lead over teams outside the automatic promotion spots in the Championship.

Boss Enzo Maresca wants to bring in another defender in the January transfer window and his eyes have turned towards the Premier League.

Liverpool’s Quansah has attracted their attention and the Foxes have checked up on him.

The Reds may loan Quansah out for regular first team football when the January transfer window swings open.

Jurgen Klopp rates Quansah highly and any loan move would have to meet with the German’s approval.

Preston North End are also interested in the centre-back and have a good relationship with Liverpool.

The Deepdale outfit snapped up Calvin Ramsay on loan from Liverpool in the summer transfer window, but injury has stopped the Reds talent from being involved so far.