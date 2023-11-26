Tottenham Hotspur tracked winger Albert Gudmundsson is keen to stay at Genoa beyond January and will evaluate his options in the summer.

The 26-year-old winger is having a solid season in Serie A where he has scored five times in 12 league appearances.

His performances in Italy have attracted the admiring eyes of several big clubs in Italy, as well as further afield.

Napoli are amongst the clubs who are considering snaring him away from Genoa and Gudmundsson has also been on the radar of Premier League outfit Tottenham, who are expected to be active in the January transfer window.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Icelander has ruled out leaving Genoa in the winter transfer window.

He is planning to stay at Genoa beyond January and spend the full season with the Italian club.

The winger will then take a call over his future and consider the options on his table in the next summer transfer window.

He is not keen on changing clubs in the middle of the season and wants to focus on doing well for Genoa for the time being.

Whether Tottenham test Gudmundsson’s resolve by sending an offer his way in January remains to be seen.