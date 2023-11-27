Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is of the view that Newcastle United loan star Yankuba Minteh has pace that scares opposition full-backs.

Newcastle sent out the 19-year-old winger on a season-long loan to Feyenoord, where Minteh has established himself as a key part of the squad.

Minteh has featured in ten games in the league for the Dutch outfit and has scored three goals with two assists provided for his team-mates.

Slot admitted that the Newcastle loanee brings in different qualities than other wingers in his team and pointed out that opposition full-backs fear Minteh’s pace.

The Feyenoord boss also added that Minteh needs work on his decision-making on the ball as he is not the finished product, but stressed that is not unusual for a player of his age.

“I think the five wingers [at my disposal] are very close, but Minteh has slightly different qualities”, Slot was quoted as saying by Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur.

“He is even faster and he uses that.

“As a left-back or right-back you still think: wow, something is coming at me.

“Occasionally, you can still make your choices on the ball a little better, but it is not strange for such a young player as he is not yet ‘finished’.

“He does bring something with him that I think we can use very well.”

Minteh is in impressive form this season and it has been speculated Newcastle may look to recall him in the January transfer window.

For Feyenoord, losing the services of Minteh mid-season would be a blow.