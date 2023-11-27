Sunderland skipper Luke O’Nien has insisted that young Jobe Bellingham is as much of a leader as he himself is for the Black Cats.

Tony Mowbray’s men have had a mixed start to their Championship campaign as they are sitting ninth in the league after 17 matches.

Experienced central defender Corry Evans is currently sidelined due to an injury and O’Nien has been given the responsibility to lead the Black Cats this season.

The 29-year-old stressed that his side have a really good base of young players, which needs to grow for a good future for the football club.

He insisted that summer signing Bellingham has leadership qualities and other young players need to drive the team as much as he himself does.

“Equally I still have a lot to learn as well”, the Black Cats skipper told the Sunderland Echo.

“I’m learning off the younger players, people like Jobe, he’s a leader just as much as myself and it’s important that these guys pull the team just as much as I will.

“Having those players like Jobe and the young players, they’ve got to see themselves as leaders.

“They have to impact the game, they’ve got to set the values on the squad day in, day out in training.

“Slowly we are getting a really, really good base and we have to keep growing that.”

Bellingham, 18, has been an important player in Mowbray’s side this season and the club will be looking to keep hold of his qualities for a long time to come.