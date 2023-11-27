Norwich City out on loan attacker Christos Tzolis has revealed that he is superstitious and performs some rituals before he plays a match.

The Greece international joined the Canaries in 2021 from PAOK Salonika, but has struggled to make an impact in England.

He joined second-division German side Fortuna Dusseldorf on a season-long loan for this term and he has been impressive for them so far.

The Canaries loan star has already made 12-goal contributions in 14 all-competition appearances so far for the German side.

Tzolis is leaving no stone unturned to make sure he is successful and revealed that he always puts his right foot on the pitch first for good luck as he is a bit superstitious.

“I’m a bit superstitious”, Tzolis told German magazine Sport Bild.

“I always step on the pitch with my right foot first.”

Tzolis also revealed that he performs a ritual to protect himself from negative energy.

“I also have a ritual that has to do with my religion and one that is supposed to protect me against the so-called “evil eye”.”

Tzolis is due to return to Norwich at the end of his loan spell, but is clear that the Bundesliga is something he wants to experience

“The Bundesliga is my big goal, I want to go there 100 per cent.”

Norwich are likely to be keeping a close eye on how Tzolis continues to perform in Germany throughout his loan spell.