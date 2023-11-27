Rafaela Pimenta has insisted that it is too early to talk about the future of Liverpool linked midfielder Khephren Thuram.

The 22-year-old midfielder is widely expected to move on from French top flight side Nice at the end of the season, if not in the January transfer window.

Liverpool have been keeping tabs on him after showing interest in the summer, while he is also expected to be on Manchester United’s wish list once Nice owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes sporting control of the club in the coming weeks.

The Frenchman has also been linked with a move to Italy, where Inter and Juventus have their eyes on him.

Pimenta, who is his agent, is aware of the rumours swirling around his client and indicated that Thuram’s family will take a call based on his best sporting interests in the near future.

However, she stressed that it is still too early to talk about the midfielder’s future.

The super-agent told Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato): “I have read the news but I don’t know how things will go.

“He is a very important player for Nice, his family know football and are serious.

“It’s really too early.”

The 22-year-old midfielder has already broken into the France squad and made his debut in March this year.