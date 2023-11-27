Richard Keys has warned Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou that he will not be able to match the top teams unless he takes a more professional approach.

Tottenham have suffered three defeats in a row in the Premier League after starting the season with a ten match unbeaten run.

After the defeat against Chelsea early in November, Postecoglou’s approach was questioned and a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa on Sunday has made critics point fingers at Tottenham again.

Veteran broadcaster Keys admitted that Aston Villa were brilliant against Spurs, but thinks that Tottenham showed naivety in the way they approached the game.

Keys feels Tottenham were reckless against Villa and stressed that Postecoglou repeated the mistakes he made against Chelsea.

He admitted that Spurs are playing entertaining football but warned the Tottenham boss he will not be able to match top sides unless he becomes professional.

“It couldn’t have been an easy day at Spurs, but they shouldn’t have lost to Villa”, Keys wrote in his blog.

“Having said that – Villa were top class.

“Ollie Watkins’ finish was as good as you’ll see.

“Terrific. But Spurs were so naïve again.

“What was the keeper doing bouncing around in his area trying to get them on the front foot deep in first-half stoppage time? Calm down man.

“Keep the ball. Get in one-up. Manage the game. Do all of the things you didn’t do v Chelsea.

“But oh no. They did it again. They were reckless.

“I know Ange ‘it’s what we are mate’, but you won’t be joining the big boys unless you’re more professional.

“I grant you – the way Spurs play can be enjoyable to watch, but it won’t bring success.

“I don’t buy the fact that they were short yesterday.

“If they get in one-up the second-half is different.”

Spurs are set to take on Manchester City at the weekend at the Etihad in a Premier League clash and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to end their winless run against the defending champions.