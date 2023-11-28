Ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke is of the view that Derby County had a stale start to the season but have found consistency with the help of Rams star Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Derby began the season in a slow manner, but with four wins out of their last five league games, Paul Warne’s side have managed to climb into the playoff zone.

The 31-year-old winger has played a key role in Derby’s change of form, as he has netted four times while assisting one in their last five league games.

Clarke stated that Derby are on the march with the help of Mendez-Laing’s form and pointed out that the right winger is unplayable with his speed and power.

He also stressed that Mendez-Laing is having an excellent season and believes that the Rams need him to keep him fit to maintain consistency.

“I think Derby are on the march after a really sort of stale start to the season, stinking the place out every other week”, Clarke said on the What the EFL podcast.

“They have found some consistency.

“But Mendez-Laing, who has never been that consistent as a player from memory, like he always has been a hit and miss; he has been their man.

“I think someone like him, or him specifically, can be quite unplayable at times with that pace, that power and the ability to score great goals all by himself.

“I think he is having a terrific season for Derby and they really need to keep him fit.”

Derby are up against Port Vale tonight and Warne will be hoping that Mendez-Laing will be able to continue his form to help the Rams secure three points from Vale Park.