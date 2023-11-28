Watford boss Valerien Ismael has stated that he is not surprised that Norwich City are facing difficulties this season as the Championship is a tough division.

Norwich have had a difficult start to the season and have seen their manager David Wagner under heavy scrutiny.

After a difficult start to the season, Norwich have managed to win two games on the bounce, climb up to 13th in the league table and are five points off the last playoff spot.

Ahead of Norwich’s game against Watford tonight, Ismael admitted the Canaries are a big team in the league and stated that with tough competition in the Championship he is not surprised Wagner’s sider are having a hard time getting into the playoffs.

The Watford boss also pointed out that the Championship has become more competitive with Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton dropping down from the Premier League.

“I think they are a big team in the Championship, but this is the Championship and everyone will face some difficult situations”, Ismael told Watford’s official site.

“It [their league position] just shows how strong this league is, and especially this season with Leicester, Southampton and Leeds dropping in from the Premier League.

“It is ruthless.

“We need to focus on ourselves, prepare for the game and do what we have to do to keep pushing.”

Watford are struggling this season and Norwich will be determined to snatch three points tonight to climb further up in the league table.