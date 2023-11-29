Fixture: Leeds United vs Swansea City

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his team to welcome Swansea City to Elland Road this evening in the Championship.

Farke’s men head into the game sitting in fourth spot in the table and seven points off the automatic promotion places.

The Whites were held to a 1-1 draw by Rotherham United in their last game despite dominating the match for large periods.

It ended a run of three straight victories and Farke will want a return to winning ways tonight against a Swansea side sitting a lowly 18th.

Illan Meslier slots in between the sticks for Leeds, while the back four is Archie Gray, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Sam Byram.

Midfield sees Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara looking to control proceedings, while Crysencio Summerville, Daniel James and Joel Piroe support hitman Georginio Rutter.

If Farke needs to shake things up then he has options, including Djed Spence and Patrick Bamford, to call for from the bench.

Leeds United Team vs Swansea City

Meslier, Gray, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Ampadu, Kamara, Summerville, James, Rutter, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Firpo, Spence, Cooper, Gruev, Anthony, Poveda, Gnonto, Bamford