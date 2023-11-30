Altay Bayindir’s agent Sefa Seyrek has admitted that the Manchester United shot-stopper wants to get a chance in the team before January.

The Red Devils have conceded 14 goals in five Champions League matches this season and they are sitting last in their group with four points.

Big-money summer signing Andre Onana conceded three goals against Galatasaray on Wednesday night and Erik ten Hag’s decision to stick with Onana in goal has been questioned.

The Cameroon international will travel with his national team in January to play in the Africa Cup of Nations and another summer signing. Bayindir. is expected to keep goal during that period.

But Bayindir’s agent Seyrek has admitted that the Turkish custodian wants to get his chance before Onana leaves for international duty in January.

“Altay wants to take over the goal before Onana goes to the Africa Cup of Nations, that is his target”, Seyrek told Turkish broadcaster Sports Digitale in an interview.

“Manchester United fans are actually putting pressure on regarding this.

“I think Altay will hopefully take over in the near future.”

Bayindir is yet to feature for the Red Devils this term and it remains to be seen if Ten Hag will give Bayindir a chance before January to show his qualities.