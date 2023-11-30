Former Ipswich Town star Mick Mills believes that Leeds United are the best team the Blues have faced so far this season and admitted that the Whites have impressed him.

Leeds have managed to pick up 23 points from their last nine games and are in third place in the Championship table, seven points behind Ipswich.

Ipswich have been impressive in the ongoing campaign, as they are in second place and Leeds are the only team in the Championship this season to have defeated the Tractor Boys at Portman Road.

Mills believes that everyone will agree that Leeds are the best team Ipswich have faced so far this season and he stressed that Daniel Farke’s side were impressive in their 4-3 victory over the Blues in August.

The Ipswich legend also pointed out that Leeds have an excellent front four at their disposal.

“Leeds United, who probably everybody will agree on being sort of the best team we have seen so far that [Ipswich] Town have taken on”, Mills said on BBC Radio Suffolk.

“They were very impressive when they were here when they beat us early in the season.

“They looked good.

“I mean, we talk about our front four; their front four are pretty good as well.”

Leeds will welcome Ipswich to Elland Road on 23rd December and all eyes will be on them to see who will come out victorious in the game between two promotion contenders.