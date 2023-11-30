Former Leeds United star Bradley Johnson has insisted that the Whites’ promotion rivals Leicester City are not invincible, as their recent form has shown.

Leicester dropped more points on Wednesday night when a Jeff Hendrick goal in the 93rd minute helped Sheffield Wednesday hold the league leaders to a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough.

The Foxes are still at the top of the Championship standings and after threatening to run away from Leeds in the table have only won one of their last four league games.

They are no longer looking like a side that could go on to break records in the Championship as was predicted a few weeks ago.

Johnson stressed that Leicester’s recent form is another example of how difficult and testing a league the Championship can be for any team and the Foxes no longer look like an all-conquering side.

Leicester are expected to rival Leeds for a promotion spot, but Johnson insists they are not invincible.

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “They were really flying earlier on in the season.

“It just goes to show you that this league is not easy and anyone can beat anyone.

“Their form of a loss, loss, win and draw – they are not invincible.”

Leeds beat Leicester at the King Power Stadium earlier this season and the two are due to meet at Elland Road in February.