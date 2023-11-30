Former Bristol City midfielder Gary Owers insisted that the Robins need a powerful striker to lead their attacking line and stretch the opponents’ defenders.

The Robins are currently 12th in the Championship table after Southampton beat them on Wednesday night at St. Mary’s 1-0.

They have not been very productive in front of goal as they have scored only 19 times in 18 games and Owers believes that young Tommy Conway is better off playing in and around a forward.

The former Robins’ man stressed that they should have gone for a powerful target-man up front to stretch the other team’s backline after they sold Alex Scott to give a focal point while attacking.

He made it clear that even though he has no idea who Bristol City should bring in he feels that that type of striker is available in the market.

“I think so, [I have] said it before, when Alex Scott went, what is on your wish list?”, Owers said on BBC Radio Bristol.

“Powerful, athletic, someone to lead the line, stretch teams, bring other players into the play.

“Someone that Tommy Conway could play in around, he would love that, to take that pressure off.

“Don’t ask us who it is, because I don’t know and you have got to look far and wide.

“But you know they are out there and they have been out there.”

Now it remains to be seen if Liam Manning will look for a physically adept striker in the January transfer window, which opens in just over a month.