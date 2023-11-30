Everton boss Sean Dyche has insisted that the future of the club will be built around young talents such as Nathan Patterson and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

The Toffees currently have a mix of youth and experience for the two full-back positions.

While Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young are the two veterans, Patterson and Mykolenko are younger and considered not to have reached their respective peaks.

Dyche insists that both Mykolenko and Patterson are good-quality players who are learning from the two seasoned professionals of the game.

The manager further took time to assure the two youngsters that the future of the club will be built around them and this is a fact that is known by both Young and Coleman.

“[Patterson] is still relatively young, still developing, but he is a very good player”, Dyche said at a press conference.

“Myko is doing very well but with the experience and understanding of Youngy and Seamus it is fair to say it can rub off on these players.

“They’re fantastic pros but they know deep down they are not the future.

“The future will be built on the likes of Patto and Myko.

“They’re going along very well and Myko is currently playing very well.

“Patto has more to come.”

After missing the first four games of the season, Mykolenko has featured on the left side of defence in Everton’s last nine games, while Patterson has played on the right side in 12.

Their jobs have been made difficult by the ten-point deduction Everton have been handed for breaching sustainability rules.