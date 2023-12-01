Danny Collins believes if Sunderland are mid-table in the Championship in January, then some clubs might try to lure Black Cats star Jack Clarke from the Stadium of Light.

The former Tottenham Hotspur winger initially joined Sunderland on loan in December 2022 and made his move permanent the next summer.

Clarke has been an integral part of the Sunderland starting line-up and the left winger has turned some heads by scoring nine goals in 18 games so far this season.

Collins admitted that Sunderland rely heavily on Clarke to provide creativity in their game and is confident that clubs are monitoring the winger’s situation.

The former Sunderland star also warned that clubs might try to snatch Clarke away if the Black Cats are in mid-table going into the January transfer window.

“We obviously rely on Jack quite a lot for our creative side of the game, but I am sure clubs have had a look at him”, Collins told Sunderland’s media.

“There have been scouts tonight [ n the Huddersfield game], not just looking at Jack, obviously coming to watch games and have a look at other players and he will have perked a few I am sure.

“Maybe look at him in January…if we are mid-table in January, one or two will have a look at him, I am sure.

‘One or two are already maybe having a look at him and possibly looking at putting in a bid early in January.

“We will have to wait and see.”

Sunderland are currently eleventh in the league table with 26 points from 18 games and they are four points short of the last playoff spot.