Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed that Rodrigo Bentancur has stayed very positive despite his current injury scare.

The Uruguay international has been unlucky with injury problems from the past year but his bad luck in that department continues.

He made his first start this season against Aston Villa last weekend, but a challenge from Villans defender Matty Cash injured him again in that match.

Postecoglou confirmed that Bentancur is set to miss at least two months of football and he will not be back until next year.

The Spurs boss, however, is very impressed with the midfielder’s strong mentality as he stressed that Bentancur still has a positive outlook despite the current situation.

“No exact timeframe. It will be well into early next year, a couple of months at least”, Postecoglou told a press conference.

“Talking to him he’s such a positive guy.

“If it was me, I’d have a much grumpier outlook but he knew when he was out there that he hadn’t lost anything.

“He was still playing the way he was, so, he can’t wait to get back out there.”

Now it remains to be seen if Spurs will add a midfielder to their shortlist for the January transfer window amid the injury crisis.