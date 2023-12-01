Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has insisted that he does not mind his squad sharing the goals around and stressed that it is good to have several different goal threats.

The Whites are sitting third in the Championship table and are being viewed as firm contenders to get promoted to the Premier League.

However, some section of Leeds fans are worried about their inability to convert chances that have cost them points already this season.

Whites supporters are worried that Joel Piroe, the big summer signing, has not scored the volume of goals he was expected to and has netted just seven, which is the joint-highest in the squad.

Crysencio Summerville has seven goals as well while Daniel James has chipped in with five and Georginio Rutter with four.

Farke is not worried as he believes as long as the goals are coming, he does not mind that they are being shared amongst his attackers.

He believes it is good that there are multiple goal threats and he wants more goals from set-pieces with the defenders chipping in as well.

“The most important topic is that you score the goals”, Farke said in a press conference.

“I spoke about 35 striker goals and if there is one who scores 35 or four guys who share it, I don’t mind, it is always good to not be predictable and have many threats.

“We need goals from all over the pitch.

“Sometimes you have to open the game with a goal from a header or a set play.

“I think we can add a few more goals, perhaps a few more out of defensive positions.

“If we do this we are on a good path.”

Leeds will hope to keep their form going and score more when they host Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Saturday.