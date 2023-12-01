Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that the Black Cats will wait until January to see how everything develops before taking a decision on whether to go for Manchester United’s Amad Diallo.

The 21-year-old winger joined Sunderland from Manchester United last season and turned some heads with his performances for the Black Cats.

Amad suffered a knee injury in the pre-season, which has kept him on the sidelines so far this season and it is still unclear when the winger will be able to make his return.

Mowbray, who is an admirer of Amad’s talents, stated that he is yet to discuss with the club regarding January transfer plans, but he refused to rule out a possible move for the Manchester United talent.

The Sunderland boss added that their decision on Amad will depend on incomings and outgoings, keeping in mind how they are performing in the league.

When asked about a possible transfer for Amad in the January window, Mowbray said at a press conference: “You are asking the wrong person to be honest.

“I do not know what are the plans for January; to be fair, we have not really discussed it yet.

“I imagine if Amad is fit, he would be going off to the Africa Cup of Nations, I would assume, so I do not think he would be available for the whole of January anyway.

“Let’s see what January brings; let’s see who comes and who goes and what the team looks like.

“Let’s see what the club are thinking and how we are doing by then.”

Last season, Amad featured 37 times for Sunderland in the Championship and scored 13 goals while registering three assists in the process.