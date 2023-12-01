Amadou Onana has admitted that he is prepared to play anywhere where Everton boss Sean Dyche wants him to play but insisted that he has the qualities to be a complete midfielder as well.

Onana has been a massive part of the team since joining Everton and played a key role in helping them survive in the Premier League last season.

Under Dyche, he has been playing a deeper role as a defensive midfielder and he believes that despite several yellow cards, his current role suits his playing style and feels his performances have shown his development.

Onana is enjoying playing in his new role in the Everton midfield and is prepared to fulfil the duties assigned by the Toffees boss.

However, he insisted that he has the game to play anywhere in the Everton and look comfortable.

The Belgian told The Athletic: “I’m growing within the team and, I’d say, performing well.

“Just by playing games, my maturity and understanding is improving. I’m calmer on the ball. Last season, I took a bunch of stupid yellow cards, which is something I’ve been working on.

“It [playing deeper] definitely suits me and I think my performances have done the talking.

“I feel way more comfortable in that position and I’m enjoying it.

“But, in a very humble way, I feel I can do it all. I have abilities that allow me to feel comfortable in any position in midfield.

“I’ll take whatever role the gaffer gives me.”

Onana is currently nursing a calf injury and missed Everton’s 3-0 defeat against Manchester United last weekend.