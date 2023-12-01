Coventry City boss Mark Robins has pointed out that Ipswich Town play with intensity to suffocate the space and put the opposition under pressure.

Ipswich managed to bounce back from their defeat at the weekend after a 3-1 win over Millwall on Wednesday.

The Blues are now just one point short of league leaders Leicester City and Kieran McKenna’s side are set to welcome Coventry City to Portman Road on Saturday.

Robins is of the view that the first thing the Sky Blues have to do is match Ipswich’s intensity on Saturday and he pointed out that McKenna’s side always try to suffocate the space to put pressure on the opposition side.

The Coventry boss thinks that McKenna has a very intelligent group of players and believes that Ipswich players have a good understanding of each other as they have experienced playing together for a long time.

“We saw Ipswich on Wednesday evening and the first thing you’ve got to do is match their intensity”, Robins said at a press conference.

“They try and suffocate the space and make you feel that pressure and the intensity that they play out is really impressive.

“We’ve got to start the game as well as we possibly can do and as well as them if not better, and that’s going to be a big ask.

“I think they are a really intelligent group that have got a real understanding because they’ve played together for a period.”

Ipswich have lost their last two encounters with Coventry City at Portman Road and they will be determined to change that record this weekend.