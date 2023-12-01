Portsmouth captain Marlon Pack has stated that Pompey star Colby Bishop does not get the credit he deserves for the services he provides to the team.

The 27-year-old forward is in excellent form this season, as he has netted eleven goals in games for the club so far.

However, Pompey have suffered a blow as Bishop picked up an injury against Burton Albion and it is unclear how long the centre forward will be out of action for.

Pack stressed that the 27-year-old is always fighting for the team and he thinks that Bishop does not get credit for the service he provides week in and week out for Pompey.

He pointed out that the forward always comes back to help the team defend and also fights opposition centre-backs to score goals regularly for the team.

“He is the one you look to week in and week out to provide the service to us”, Pack said on BBC Radio Solent.

“He does not always get the credit he deserves.

“I think it has not been spoken about a lot this year but he is always getting back during games.

“He is always fighting, probably two centre-halves and then always scoring goals, providing fantastic service to us.”

John Mousinho’s side will take on Northampton Town on Saturday in League One and the Portsmouth boss will be hoping that someone will stand up to fill up the gap left by Bishop until the player returns.