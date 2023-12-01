Newcastle United have discussed recalling Yankuba Minteh from his loan at Feyenoord and are hopeful if they do so then the Dutch side would agree, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Minteh was snapped up from Danish side OB last summer and instantly sent on loan to Feyenoord for the season, with the Dutch side paying a loan fee.

The winger has featured regularly under Feyenoord coach Arne Slot, who rates him, and there is no clause in the loan for Newcastle to bring him back early.

However, given how stretched Eddie Howe’s squad has been in recent weeks, Newcastle have discussed recalling Minteh.

They would have to convince Feyenoord to agree though and the Dutch side would be able to reject the return request.

Newcastle however have a good relationship with the De Kuip outfit and are hopeful that if they ask then a compromise can be agreed.

Whether Newcastle will ultimately ask Feyenoord for Minteh to be sent back to England is unclear.

The Magpies are making plans for the rapidly approaching January transfer window and bringing Minteh back could make sense.

It would be a low-cost option to strengthen Newcastle’s squad, but whether Minteh would get the game time he is receiving in the Netherlands is unclear and may weigh on the club’s decision.