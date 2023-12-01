Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher feels that Stoke City’s big summer transfer window could be the reason for their form this season so far.

The Potters are having a difficult domestic season as they are 17th in the Championship table after 18 matches, with only 21 points.

They have picked up only two points from their last four league matches and have lost their last two games as well.

Alex Neil’s side will visit Home Park this Saturday and Schumacher is clear that the Potters will be desperate to get a result from the Pilgrims.

The Pilgrims’ boss is of the view that Stoke City’s shaky early season form could well be the effect of their massive transfer window where they saw a lot of players incoming and going out of the club.

“They come in off the back of two bad results, so I think they’ll be desperate to come here and put that right”, Schumacher told the Pilgrims’ in-house media.

“It’s a squad that’s had a lot of turnover in players.

“I think I counted in [analyst] Sam’s booklet that he gave me the other day, they had 19 players in over the summer and 13 players out.

“That’s a huge turnaround.

“Maybe that’s the reason why they are where they are in the league.”

The last time the two sides met in the Championship at Home Park they played out a 2-2 draw, while Plymouth’s last win over Stoke came all the way back in 2005.