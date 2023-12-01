Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has conceded that he has never faced such an injury crisis in his squad in such a short timeframe in his entire career.

Following a roaring start to the season, Spurs have lost their last three Premier League games with several of the starters currently out injured and are likely to remain on the sidelines for some time.

The north London club have as many as eleven first-team players out injured at the moment with key stars such as James Maddison and Mickey van de Ven expected to be missing until next year.

Postecoglou conceded that it is the first time in his career that he is facing such a big injury crisis given the number of players he is missing at the moment.

However, the Spurs boss is relishing the challenge the crisis has thrown at him and his squad and insisted that this is a unique set of circumstances he is having to deal with.

The Australian said in a press conference: “I haven’t thought a lot about it but fair to say I don’t think so, not in such a high volume and short space of time.

“To have this much in such a short space of time, is probably the first time and that’s what you love about football.

“Always something new to deal with.”

Tottenham have a massive challenge waiting for them on Sunday when they will visit the Etihad to take on reigning champions Manchester City.