Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is of the view that Whites loanee Sam Greenwood is on par with Tottenham Hotspur’s James Maddison in terms of his free-kick abilities.

The 21-year-old Greenwood was deemed surplus to requirements by Farke in the summer and was sent out on a loan to Middlesbrough, which has an option to buy in his contract.

Greenwood has been in excellent form for Middlesbrough since joining and has scored four times while providing two assists in 14 league games.

The Leeds United boss admitted that Greenwood is a player with brilliant set-piece quality and believes that he is on the same level with Maddison, whom Farke worked with during his Norwich City tenure, in terms of free-kick-taking abilities.

Farke also stated that he would have kept the Leeds loanee at Elland Road if he had options like American football, where the coach gets a special substitution option for set pieces, so that Greenwood could work as an impact player.

“He is a young player full of potential and has many really good skills, for example, set pieces and free-kicks”, Farke said at a press conference.

“He is one of the best free-kick takers I have ever worked with and I have worked with some good players, like James Maddison, [Mario] Vrancic so yes, unbelievable skills.

“But it is not like American football, where you have a special spot just for a special occasion.

“You can send one player in and if you want to show these skills, you have to be on the pitch, so it is not like that, like okay, there is a free kick and penalty or a corner and I just substitute a player in, like in American football.

“This is different, so if it were allowed to do this, I would definitely have kept Sam Greenwood because, in this term, even in our squad, he is second to none, and that is a fact.”

Leeds are set to take on Middlesbrough this weekend, but Greenwood will be ineligible to take part in the game against his parent club.