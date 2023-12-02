Glen Kamara has admitted that he feels more at home at Leeds United after the settling-in period at the start of the season.

Leeds signed Kamara from Rangers towards the end of the summer transfer window as part of their plans to reinforce their midfield.

Since settling in, Kamara has wasted little time nailing down a place in the Leeds midfield alongside Ethan Ampadu.

The Finland international is one of the first names on the Leeds team-sheet and the player himself admitted that he is feeling more and more at home with the Championship outfit.

He conceded that it was tough to settle down at a new club, but he has been feeling the support of the fans, the players and the coaching staff from day one.

The Leeds star said on LUTV: “I feel like I am at home now a little bit more than at the beginning.

“It’s always different to come to a new team and settle in, but everyone has been fantastic – from the fans, the players and the manager.

“I am feeling like I am at home.”

The 28-year-old midfielder has featured eleven times for Leeds this season and has two assists to his name.