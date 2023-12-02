Premier League legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon will be bound for Euro 2024 if he continues with his current form in the top flight.

Gordon took time to find his feet at Newcastle following a big money move from Everton, but Eddie Howe remained a firm fan.

The attacker is now showing his worth and scored for Newcastle against Manchester United in the 55th minute on Saturday evening at St James’ Park, the goal which won the game.

The goal means that Gordon is the first player to score for Newcastle in four successive Premier League matches since Yoan Gouffran in 2013.

Carragher has been left hugely impressed by Gordon and believes he has been one of the Premier League’s top players this season.

The former Premier League defender thinks that if he keeps his form going he will be booking a spot at Euro 2024.

Carragher wrote on X: “Anthony Gordon has been one of the best players in the PL this season.

“Carry on like this and he’s going the Euros!”

Gordon, 22, has yet to turn out for England at senior international level, but has been capped by the Under-21s.