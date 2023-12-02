Eddie Howe is hoping the cold temperatures will not dampen the Newcastle United faithful when the Magpies take on Manchester United tonight.

The Magpies are playing host to Erik ten Hag’s men in a Premier League clash at St James’ Park and want all three points to start December in good form.

The game will be played in a temperature of minus two and there could be a light sprinkling of snow during the action.

Howe wants the home fans to create a fierce atmosphere for Manchester United to deal with and admits he is hoping that the freezing cold does not do anything to stop that.

He told TNT Sports: “I hope the atmosphere is unchanged to what it has been at home for a long time – it’s been incredible.

“I hope the temperature won’t affect what we need to create today because we really need that.”

Newcastle thrashed Manchester United 3-0 in the EFL Cup at Old Trafford earlier this season and Howe would welcome a repeat this evening.

The Magpies have been struck by a number of injuries though and Howe will be looking to get through to the January transfer window and then strengthen.