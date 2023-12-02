The Magpies are playing host to Erik ten Hag’s men in a Premier League clash at St James’ Park and want all three points to start December in good form.
The game will be played in a temperature of minus two and there could be a light sprinkling of snow during the action.
Howe wants the home fans to create a fierce atmosphere for Manchester United to deal with and admits he is hoping that the freezing cold does not do anything to stop that.
He told TNT Sports: “I hope the atmosphere is unchanged to what it has been at home for a long time – it’s been incredible.
“I hope the temperature won’t affect what we need to create today because we really need that.”
Newcastle thrashed Manchester United 3-0 in the EFL Cup at Old Trafford earlier this season and Howe would welcome a repeat this evening.
The Magpies have been struck by a number of injuries though and Howe will be looking to get through to the January transfer window and then strengthen.