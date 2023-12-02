Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has pointed out that Portsmouth being wasteful in front of the opposition goal is an issue for John Mousinho and stated that he is still unsure of Pompey’s automatic promotion chances.

Last weekend, Portsmouth suffered a shock 4-0 defeat at the hands of Blackpool, but then bounced back by beating strugglers Burton Albion 2-0 in midweek.

Now Mousinho’s side sit second in the League One table, three points ahead of third placed Oxford United.

Clarke believes that after the Blackpool defeat, teams in League One will be bold against Pompey and pointed out that a side with a game plan of being front-footed and pressing football will enjoy good times against Portsmouth.

The former EFL star also added that he is unsure of Portsmouth finishing in the top two and thinks that Moushinho’s side being wasteful in front of goal is an issue for the team.

“I think Portsmouth, even if they have been on this amazing, unbeatable run, still not sure of them for the top two”, Clarke said on the What the EFL podcast.

“The volume of goals they do not score I think is an issue and puts them under pressure.

“I think the game plan, getting in their faces and being on the front foot is something that works against teams like Portsmouth, who are very good at sort of grinding out narrow home wins.

“If you can force them to score two or three goals to win a game, that is going to be a problem.

“I think others might be a little bit bolder against Portsmouth moving forward.”

Portsmouth are next in action against mid-table outfit Northampton Town, before then welcoming league leaders Bolton Wanderers to Fratton Park.