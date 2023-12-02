Fixture: Leeds United vs Middlesbrough

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United have named their team and substitutes to welcome Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough to Elland Road in the Championship this afternoon.

The Whites currently sit in third place in the Championship and are looking to close a seven-point gap to the automatic promotion spots.

Daniel Farke’s side have not lost a game at Elland Road this season and are the only side in the Championship yet to be beaten at home.

The two sides last met in 2020, when Leeds ran out 1-0 winners away at Middlesbrough.

Farke picks Illan Meslier between the sticks, while Archie Gray, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Sam Byram are the back four.

Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara are in midfield and looking to control the game, while Crysenscio Summerville, Daniel James and Joel Piroe support Georginio Rutter in the final third.

There are options on the bench for Farke if needed and they include Jamie Shackleton and Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United Team vs Middlesbrough

Meslier, Gray, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Ampadu, Kamara, Summerville, James, Rutter, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Shackleton, Spence, Cooper, Gruev, Anthony, Poveda, Gnonto, Bamford