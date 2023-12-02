Glen Kamara has insisted that the Leeds United squad are confident of getting a good result against Middlesbrough if they can get the performance right.

Leeds have won six on the bounce at home and are unbeaten at Elland Road this season in the Championship.

They are set to host Middlesbrough on Saturday after being in action on Wednesday night when they beat Swansea 3-1 at Elland Road.

Kamara pointed at the rigorous and demanding schedule of the Championship, but insisted that the players are looking forward to the Middlesbrough clash at home today.

He stressed that there is a general belief in the squad and their quality and feels if the team can perform at a certain level, they have it in them to get another good result against Boro.

The Leeds midfielder said on LUTV: “The Championship is tough, back-to-back games all the time.

“We are just looking forward to the next game ahead and hopefully, we can get a good result again.

“We have got a lot of belief in the group also.

“If we can get our performance right, hopefully, we can get the result right too.

“Yes, we know that they are going to be a tough team, they are doing well but hopefully, we can get it right, play well and get a good result.”

Middlesbrough are sitting tenth on the Championship standings on 27 points, three points away from the playoff spots at the moment.