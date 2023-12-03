Crystal Palace rate Blackburn Rovers’ star Adam Wharton as too expensive and are looking for loan reinforcements, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Eagles are ready to do business in January as they look to strengthen Roy Hodgson’s hand for the second half of the campaign.

However, cash appears to be tight at Selhurst Park and key target Wharton is viewed as too expensive to sign.

The club, who wanted a right-back and a striker before Cheick Doucoure suffered an injury, are keen to look into the Premier League loan market.

A swoop could also be made for Paris Saint-Germain’s Hugo Ekitike, though a sale is favoured by the French giants.

News that Palace will not be trying for Wharton will be a boost for Blackburn as they look to push for promotion to the Premier League.

Wharton, 19, is a key man at Ewood Park and clocked the full 90 minutes in midfield for Blackburn on Saturday in their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday.

The midfielder, who has been capped by England up to Under-20 level, came through the youth set-up at Blackburn.