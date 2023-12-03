Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has admitted his side just do not look like they are going to score many goals, but insists he must play the youngsters so they can keep learning.

Mowbray’s side are going through a tough run of form in the Championship, but at least grabbed a 1-1 draw at Millwall on Saturday.

The Black Cats needed a penalty to level however, which Jack Clarke converted 12 minutes from time to secure a share of the spoils.

Ross Stewart was sold by Sunderland in the summer and the club have focused on youth, which Mowbray admits has left them with a side that do not look a major goal threat.

He is determined though to keep showing the talents the way and feels they need to get the minutes and experience in their legs.

“Their goal was a bit of a breakaway. We played OK in the controlling aspect of keeping Millwall from loading our box”, Mowbray said via the BBC.

“But we’re still lacking a real goal threat. We didn’t look like we were going to score loads of goals.

“That’s not meant to be a criticism – these are young players who need the game time to learn the job.

“They’re learning on the job and we have to keep showing them.”

It remains to be seen what plans Sunderland have for the January transfer window and whether they might look at a more experienced hitman.