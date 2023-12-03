Richard Keys thinks that if Steve Cooper is under pressure at Nottingham Forest then Roberto De Zerbi should also be under pressure at Brighton.

Cooper’s Nottingham Forest put in a poor performance on Saturday to be beaten at home by Sean Dyche’s Everton.

With the Tricky Trees on a bad run of form, question marks are already being raised over Cooper’s future, with a leading contender to replace him emerging.

De Zerbi’s Brighton lost 3-2 at Chelsea on Sunday, continuing a poor run in the Premier League for the Seagulls and Keys thinks if Cooper is under pressure then surely the Italian must be too.

“[For Brighton] it’s one win in eight, that win at Forest last week”, Keys said, in the closing stages of the Chelsea game, on beIN SPORTS.

“Steve Cooper’s under pressure for only producing one in ten.

“I’m not sure what the difference is.

“Cooper should have a lot of credit in the bank [like De Zerbi at Brighton].”

Nottingham Forest remain six points above the bottom three, but Cooper badly needs a result when his side head to play Fulham on Wednesday evening.