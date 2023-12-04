Southampton boss Russell Martin believes that shot-stopper Joe Lumley is capable of slotting in when needed without any problem.

Lumley joined Southampton this summer in the Championship on a one-year deal after Middlesbrough released him in May.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper is Martin’s third-choice goalkeeper, behind young Gavin Bazunu and the experienced Alex McCarthy.

Martin admitted that even though Lumley is not used to being the third choice in his career, his attitude at Southampton has been amazing.

The Saints boss has confidence in Lumley’s qualities as a custodian and he insisted that if the goalkeeper is given the responsibility to keep Southampton’s goal, he feels Lumley will do just fine.

“Joe Lumley is unfortunately number three at the minute and he is not used to that in his career, but he has been amazing”, Martin told the Daily Echo.

“The value he has added, the energy and voice, the want to win in training to push the other two goalkeepers.

“If he had to come on or play at all, it would be no problem.”

Lumley is yet to make his debut for Southampton this season; he will be looking to get the opportunity to impress Martin with his performance.