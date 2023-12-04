Newcastle United are willing to give Martin Dubravka a chance to impress in Nick Pope’s absence, amid the club looking at adding another goalkeeper in January, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies are suffering an injury crisis and have been hit by another blow as now number 1 goalkeeper Pope is out.

Pope suffered a shoulder injury in the Magpies’ 1-0 win against Manchester United on Saturday night in the league.

Dubravka replaced the England international for the rest of the match and he was able to maintain the Magpies’ clean sheet.

The January transfer window is still almost one month away from opening and now it has been suggested that the Magpies will give Dubravka the opportunity to show they do not need a new number 1.

The club are expected to take a different route in the winter transfer window if Dubravka fails to live up to the club’s expectations between now and the new year.

The 34-year-old Slovakia international has started only one EFL Cup match this season so far and he is set to be the starting goalkeeper ahead of Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie.

Now it remains to be seen if Dubravka will be able to grab the opportunity and become Eddie Howe’s number 1 for the rest of the campaign.