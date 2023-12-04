Newcastle United star Jacob Murphy has insisted that Magpies youngster Lewis Miley is like a sponge when it comes to learning new things.

The St. James’ Park outfit are currently going through a massive injury crisis in almost every department but the engine room is by far the most affected area.

Miley, 17, has been given the chance to prove his qualities and he has impressed the Magpies so far with his performances in the Newcastle midfield.

The England Under-19 international has featured six times under Eddie Howe this season, including two Champions League appearances.

Murphy, who is also currently injured, believes that the teenage midfielder is seriously talented.

The 28-year-old winger stressed that Miley has a sponge-like character as he loves to learn everything that is thrown at him.

“He’s a serious, serious talent”, Murphy said on the Football Daily Podcast.

“He started training with us last year, 16 years old at the time.

“The boy is like a sponge. Anything you throw at him, he absorbs.

“He just loves learning.”

Now it remains to be seen if Miley will be able to keep his starting spot in the team when the senior players come back from their respective injuries.