Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson believes Eagles fans have been spoiled in recent years and stressed that thoughts his side would blow Bournemouth away were based on false expectations.

The Eagles played host to the Cherries in a Premier League clash at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night looking to build on their draw with West Ham.

However, it was Bournemouth who looked better under the floodlights and they took the lead after 25 minutes when an unmarked Marco Senesi was able to head home following a flick on after a corner.

Palace huffed and puffed to try to get back into the game and Bournemouth did not trouble the hosts again until stoppage time, when Kieffer Moore connected with a header following a quick counter attack.

It ended 2-0 to Bournemouth and Crystal Palace fans were unhappy, with boos ringing out.

For Hodgson, thoughts that Bournemouth would be easily beaten were based upon false expectations, as he rates the Cherries as a good and in-form side.

The experienced boss stressed that Palace supporters have been spoiled with good results in recent years and believes his side put in big effort to try everything in the game.

“It [the performance] wasn’t good enough. The expectations are high, hence the boos. People came here to see us win and we weren’t capable of winning”, Hodgson told Prime Video post match.



“To be fair we did play against a good side and Bournemouth did well, they made life very difficult for us.

“We tried hard, but we weren’t able to cause them enough problems.

“I think the scoreline is a little bit harsh, but this is what happens when it’s 1-0 and you’re throwing everything forward and making lots of changes in the team in the hope somewhere we will find a goal out of nowhere and then you concede the second one.

“But the fact is the fans have been spoiled here in recent times. They are used to seeing us do very well at home and get good results and this year we have not been able to do that.

“They came here today thinking after our good point against West Ham that we would run all over and blow Bournemouth away.

“But unfortunately they are false expectations because Bournemouth are not an easy team to blow away, they are in very good form, confident, winning matches.”

Hodgson has been under pressure as Crystal Palace boss and things look set to get no easier with the club’s next two games against Liverpool and Manchester City, respectively.